JCPenney may be scaling back on its lingerie selection after an unwanted customer was trying on some bras in the Laurel store last Saturday.
A snake came slithering out of a black bra, and Jan Strickland Prewitt of Collins snapped a photo of it with her phone and posted it on Facebook with the message: “It is very important to be vigilant of your surroundings.”
No one bashed the snake, but the JCPenney store in Sawmill Square Mall will have a “Back to School Safety Bash” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.
“I have no idea how (the snake) got into the store, but it made for an interesting day,” Laurel store manager Josh Sanders said. “The customers seemed to understand ... that these things happen and that when you live in the South, we sometimes have to share our space with God’s creatures.”
Sanders said two customers helped catch the little snake, believed to be a gray rat snake, which is non-venomous.
“The two gentlemen took the snake outside across the back parking lot and released the snake in the grass,” Sanders said. “Never a dull moment here at the Laurel JCPenney.”
Things will be busy this Saturday, too ... but no reptilian visitors are expected.
The store has collected more than $2,500 to buy school supplies for local families. Store employees will be stuffing 200 backpacks with supplies and presenting them to the Laurel Junior Auxiliary and Laurel Police Department.
“Without the support of Howard Industries and our corporate JCPenney office, this event would not have been possible,” Sanders said. “The day was planned around the Friday tax-free event to give as much attention to the Junior Auxiliary, police and fire department, who will all be represented at the store that day.”
