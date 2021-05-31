Big Creek Water Park shuttered its campsite and more than 200-acre lake due to damage sustained by a tornado that hit Easter 2020. For Memorial Day weekend after more than a year being closed, the park hosted a grand reopening celebration, booking all 57 campsites and gathering families to enjoy the park’s renovations and amenities.
The park gave away free corndogs, hotdogs and hamburgers to welcome back guests at the park, said Teresa Dinwiddie, manager of Big Creek and Dry Creek parks.
“We’re just glad we are open,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s been a long time coming. Between the Supervisors and Traxler Construction are the main ones we need to thank for doing all of the work.”
On March 6, the park reopened fishing and had people coming every weekend since. A few days before the grand opening, Dinwiddie said she “turned fishing loose, and the park has been swamped since.”
Along with the repairs to the park from the tornado damage, the Department of Finance and Administration put $55,000 back into the park to help with the reopening, Dinwiddie said.
“We have a new raft in the swimming area, a new playground for the little kids, a brand new playground at the old campground that’s better than before, new roofs on everything and a bigger swimming area,” Dinwiddie said. “Right now, I think we are one of the only swimming areas in Jones County.”
The park has five residents who live year-round to tend to the park. They lost two campers and a motorhome in the storm, but they found safety in the bath house when the violent twister struck that Sunday evening. Park guests are always instructed to seek safety in that structure during severe weather, Dinwiddie said.
“They were able to stay at the park after the storm damage,” she said. “They didn’t have anywhere else to go. This is their home. They are elderly, and we took care of them and helped them to make sure everything was accommodating for them.”
Hiram Boone, executive director of Big Creek Water Park, said the grand opening was special for the park staff.
“It’s been a long time getting the park back open, and the turnout today has been super,” Boone said. “The Board of Supervisors has done a great job of supporting us and Traxler Construction and the contractors have worked overtime to get this park back open.”
Families from as far away as Texas came to enjoy the park, and businesses supported the park’s reopening, Boone said.
“Everybody working together as a team made the difference to get the park reopened,” Boone said.
