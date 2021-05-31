Tiktok star with Stage 4 cancer visits Laurel tattoo parlor
•
Don Caskey realizes the only thing he can take with him when he dies is the memories of his tattoos.
Caskey can tell you every tattoo he’s gotten, each meaning and the names of people who have the tattoo to match. A skull, a frog, roses, a book and many, many more decorate his skin. On Friday, standing in Laurel’s all-women tattoo parlor, Skin Deep Tattoos, he added 14 more names Friday to his skin and a small notebook he carries with him on his travels.
The notebook has 20 lines per page with names of those who have a matching tattoo with Caskey.
“I have to write it down to keep track,” Caskey said. “I’m on line 387 now.”
After learning about his Stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis in 2019, he had his kidney removed. Unfortunately, the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, so it is terminal.
“They opened me up from my sternum down to my belly button, and I had seven incisions on my side,” Caskey said. “I felt better — my kidney was huge and weighed 8 pounds — so a big piece of poison was taken out of me.”
After recovery and getting his strength back, Caskey decided to get a tattoo — his sixth one to help inspire him to keep living. He began to ask others to join his celebration of life by getting matching tattoos.
“It creates human connectivity — memories I can take with me and memories I can leave here when I go,” Caskey said. “I’m meeting so many people now because of cancer. I’ve been in People magazine because of cancer. I had a tattoo with a country music star.”
Caskey’s made nearly 400 connections through his journey, including country musician Jay Allen.
The Toledo, Ohio, resident gained fame through Tiktok and is on a mission to get tattoos with strangers as he continues his battle with cancer. He has visited more than 14 states and gotten virtual tattoos with people from six countries on three continents.
“It’s bigger than me,” Caskey said.
He made his way down from Milwaukee to Missouri, getting tattoos with others then to Arkansas and Mississippi. Skin Deep Tattoo shop manager Amanda Harvey contacted Caskey to come to their shop, said shop owner Shauna Riser.
“She’s gotten into Tiktok and messaged him and told him we have an all-female tattoo studio,” Riser said. “He was reached out to by multiple people in the area and decided to come see us down here.”
Caskey surprised them Thursday morning. Caskey got a tattoo with Bailey Lindsey, a bartender at Applebee’s in Laurel, Friday — matching roses.
“When he came into the bar last night, he folded my tip up into a rose,” she said. “The fact that stuff happened and he didn’t let it get him down, he wanted to do more with his life.”
Skin Deep Tattoo artist Kaitlin Clark, who tattooed Caskey and Lindsey together, said she loved Caskey’s idea to connect with others and that it was cool to be a part of his story.
“I think it’s awesome what he’s doing and living his best life, and the fact that all these people want to join him,” Clark said. “Most of the time, tattoos have some kind of meaning. You get to be a part of so many stories and so many lives.”
Most of the people who’ve been tattooed with Caskey also got his name as he has gotten theirs. Caskey is now a permanent part of their story as they are now a part of his. Through the connections he’s made, Caskey’s canvas of human connection resonates globally, and the tattoos have penetrated more than skin deep.
