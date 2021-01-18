This is the second week of the 2021 Legislative Session. Because it is early in the session, bills are still being drafted, so floor action has been light. More than 200 House bills have already been filed and referred to committees. Bills must be passed out of committee before they are considered by the House.
The deadline for the introduction of general bills and constitutional amendments is Monday, Jan. 18, so many committees are waiting until all bills are filed to hold meetings. Floor action will pick up this week as bills are brought out of committee.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1 into law in a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 11, officially changing the state flag of Mississippi. After the signing ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums, Reeves and members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag brought the flag to the Capitol and presented it to Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. A large crowd of legislators, media members and others watched as the new flags were raised over each chamber of the Capitol.
Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) is in his second term representing District 89 in the Miss. House.
