Sunday was Burly Register’s 98th birthday, and he didn’t spend it alone. Volunteers from the Jones County Fire Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — as well as neighbors and friends — drove past his house on Highway 184 for a short birthday parade. Register still cooks his own breakfast each day and still mows his own lawn, his family noted. “I guess I don’t have to wait another two years for a big party,” he said.
(Photos by Jack Hammett)
