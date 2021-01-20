A blood drive is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Powers Volunteer Fire Department training room on Highway 184.
Vitalant, which is conducting the drive, asks donors to make an appointment at www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code “POWERS.”
For more information, call Bo Burroughs at 601-319-3320 or Sara with Vitalant at 601-602-5969.
All donors and Vitalant staff members are required to wear face coverings.
