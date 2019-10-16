Pearl River Resort and its sister property Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville recently collected donations from associates for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
A check for $13,889 was presented to the American Cancer Society on Oct. 3 at the Golden Moon Hotel and Casino.
“Since 2015, our associates have donated $68,000 to help patients fighting breast cancer,” said Sonny Johnson, president and CEO of Pearl River Resort said. “I am very proud of our associates for stepping up and making such a sizable donation to this worthy cause.”
The donation will be used not only for research but also to fund access to care.
“We know the biggest barrier for some patients is access,” said Wendy Hutchins of the American Cancer Society said. “We want to make sure everyone has a ride to and from treatment as well as a place to stay.”
The resort associates’ donation will help the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Jackson. Hope Lodge is a 32-room hotel where any cancer patient being treated in Jackson can stay for free, if they live more than 40 miles or one hour away. Hutchins said this donation will fund a four-month stay for a patient and caregiver in Jackson.
Visit www.cancer.org to learn more about Hope Lodge.
