In honor of their service and sacrifice, active-duty military personnel and veterans can enjoy a free meal at Pearl River Resort eateries next Wednesday.
Lucky’s Restaurant at Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville will offer an All-American hamburger meal from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Bistro 24 and Stats at Pearl River Resort will offer an open-face roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.
To receive this free meal, active-duty personnel and veterans who are members of the Rewards Club can visit Player Services at PRR and the Cage at Bok Homa for a meal voucher. Show proof of military service (i.e. military ID card, DD214, Veterans Affairs department card). Those who are not a Rewards Club member can sign up for free.
