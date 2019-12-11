The Ellisville Masonic Lodge will have smoked Boston Butts for sale from 8 a.m.-noon on Monday, Dec. 23 at the Lodge in Ellisville. The cost is $30 each. A limited number are available, so those who wish to buy one are encouraged to order by calling 601-433-5229 or 601-477-3994. Funds raised go to scholarships and other charitable endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.