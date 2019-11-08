The Ellisville Masonic Lodge will have fully cooked, smoked Boston butt pork roasts for Thanksgiving from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the lodge in Ellisville. A limited number will be available. The cost is $30 each. Proceeds go to fundraisers for scholarships and other charitable events. Call 601-433-5229 or 601-477-3994 to reserve one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.