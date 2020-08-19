Dr. Ali Bounds with Bounds Family Dental, left, presented Animal Rescue League of Laurel President Cindy Pitts with a check for $3,000 for the group to complete its new quarantine area. Bounds, a longtime ARL volunteer, has been invited to serve on the board of directors in 2021. Due to COVID-19, the ARL has had to cancel all of its fundraisers this year.
(Photo submitted)
