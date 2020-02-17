Moselle and Union volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 25 Moselle-Bounds Road early on the morning of Feb. 7. The single-story wood structure was owned by Chris and James Bounds. Chris Bounds and his wife Samantha resided at the home but were not present at the time of the fire. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the home was heavily damaged. No injuries were reported. Chris Bounds previously lived next door to this residence, but that home burned last July. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
