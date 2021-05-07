Rev. Leander Bridges offered a stirring and uplifting address to a packed auditorium at Southeastern Baptist College to extoll the virtues of prayer and Laurel Mayor Jonny Magee read scripture from 2 Corinthians 3:12-17 at the Laurel-Jones County National Day of Prayer breakfast.
Bridges is senior pastor at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Ellisville. He was the guest speaker at Thursday’s event at the school, which is under the leadership of Dr. Scott Carson.
Brother Buford Boler offered the “Prayer For Our Community,” Father Emmanuel Subaar had the “Prayer For Our First-Responders,” Pastor Bryan Beech had the “Prayer For Our Military,” Pastor Shannon Slover offered the “Prayer For Our Government Leaders” and Pastor Jamie Altman had the “Prayer For Our County.”
The national anthem was performed by Breanna Kelley and music was provided by the Praise Band. Dr. Cary Kimbrell served as Master of Ceremonies.
The National Day of Prayer was founded in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It is on the first Thursday of May each year.
