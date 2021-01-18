bridging the gap

A Hattiesburg man said he was fortunate he didn’t take the plunge into a creek when he crashed into a bridge rail on Moselle-Seminary Road and landed in a precarious position just on the other side early Friday afternoon. Edsel Armstrong, 45, was driving his Chevrolet Caprice toward Interstate 59 when his front passenger-side tire came off, he said, causing him to crash into the rail and leave the roadway on the opposite end of the bridge. “I’m glad I didn’t go off in there,” he said, looking down at the flowing water on the chilly day. EMServ Ambulance responded along with volunteers from Moselle and Powers, but Armstrong said he was OK and feeling lucky to walk away. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the crash. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
