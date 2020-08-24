Christen Harvison holds a candle as she talks to Lana Thornton and Megan West at an event that was organized to shine a light on human trafficking. Children are too often the victims of the crime, Thornton told the crowd gathered in the parking lot of J.C. Penney at Sawmill Square Mall on Saturday night. It’s become a $9.5-billion industry, she said. “That’s more than drugs,” she said. Wearing light blue “Save The Children” T-shirts and carrying candles, they intend to continue to carry their message to the masses to help prevent the crime. Plans are in the works for a march in Laurel next month, Thornton said. Plenty of children were on hand for the event, including, below from left, 7-year-old Noah Satcher, 6-year-old Solomon Cagle and 4-year-old Asteria Cagle. Noah was there with his grandparents Steven and Lashawna Peppers, while Solomon and Asteria were there with their parents Barry and Cynthia Barnett and siblings Maddox Cagle, 7, and Brighton Cagle, 3.
(Photos by Mark Thornton)
