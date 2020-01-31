Northeast Jones junior Kennedy Brooks was recently selected NEJ's January Sertoma Student of the Month. He is the son of Trent and Sheila Brooks of the Tuckers Crossing Community. Kennedy selected coach Robert Benoit, NEJ U.S. History instructor and archery coach, to accompany him to the awards luncheon.
