More than 80 artists gathered in downtown Laurel to paint local scenery on a recent Saturday. Plein Air Artists were in The City Beautiful as part of the annual “Mississippi en Plein Air: A Gathering of Artists” in conjunction with Laurel Main Street’s Christmas Open House for downtown businesses. Beth Dean of Madison is shown putting the final touches on her watercolor of the iconic Arabian Theatre and Kathy Brombacher of Madison painted the radio tower. Lori Lynn Hallifax — who moved to Laurel from Oregon in July — set up her easel in Pinehurst Park to paint buildings from Kampers’ Alley as husband Allan and poodle Sammy look on. Artists were treated to breakfast at local artist Amy Luker’s Pinehurst Rathskeller Gallery and to lunch at the YWCO. Artists with framed works from the day were allowed to hang them in her gallery for a “wet paint sale.” There was an evening reception at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. The event was hosted by the Laurel Arts League, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
