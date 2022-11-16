Chris Bryant will be in concert at Glade Baptist Church (72 Triangle Dr.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 during the morning worship service. He is the son of Jimmy Bryant and the grandson of Robert and Sandra Bryant, and he has performed with the Bibletones and Kingsman Quartet. He will be coming to Glade from Tennessee and a love offering will be taken up. Guests are encouraged to attend. For more information, call the church office at (601) 649-4246.
