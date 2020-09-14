When the extent of the damage from Hurricane Laura began to become known, B&C Mobile Homes owner Bo Burroughs immediately started making phone calls. It was time to organize and conduct a drive to get desperately needed supplies to Louisiana residents who were suffering.
As the assistant fire chief at Powers Fire & Rescue, Burroughs is no stranger to helping others in times of crisis. He and his wife Beverly have opened up their business location for hurricane- and tornado-relief supply drives several times over the past few years.
Their B&C Mobile Homes location at 1513 Highway 84 East in the Powers Community once again was used as a central staging and load-out center for relief supplies bound for hurricane-ravaged Westlake and Lake Charles, La.
“We are called to help those in need, and this hurricane disaster is no different,” Burroughs said. “Jones Countians always pour their hearts out anytime a disaster occurs. We were able to collect through the efforts of volunteer fire departments, Ellisville Fire Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, over 21,000 pounds. of donated relief supplies.”
The critically needed supplies were delivered on Thursday.
B&C Mobile Homes employees worked alongside volunteers, JCSD staff and JCSD inmates to sort and load the relief supplies.
“We can’t say thanks enough to Bo and Beverly for making their business location available,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “They stepped up and helped make the lives of the residents of Westlake and Lake Charles much better.”
