A group of patriotic Jones Countians are gathering support for a Back the Blue rally on Aug. 15 that would raise money for local police, as discussed in the Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday.
Laurie Rogers told the board that she and about 80 supporters of the idea met at the store over the weekend. It only took one Facebook post from the store page to draw that crowd — and an even bigger crowd is likely if COVID-19 doesn’t affect the event in August, she said.
“For that to just be a Facebook post that went out, it was a fantastic thing they pulled together,” said Rogers, who is a business owner in Ellisville. “We’ve been talking to business owners in the county, things like that, about our concerns that law enforcement is being mistreated all over the United States.”
Rogers is asking the board to consider blocking traffic on Court Street on Aug. 15 so vendors and paramedics can set up shop. The council may put the item on its agenda for Aug. 4.
Rogers gave the disclaimer that “we can all agree” the Minneapolis officers responsible for George Floyd’s death in May — which incited protests and riots in metropolitan areas — were in the wrong.
“But since then, all over the United States, our good law enforcement has gotten a bad rap,” she said. “We had a very productive meeting. … Everybody suggested it happen in Ellisville, Mississippi.”
She described the event not as a march or a protest but “a rally, a get-together for Jones County and surrounding counties that want to show support for our law enforcement.” Concession stands, a souvenir tent and a trailer to be used as a sickbay are being organized.
“The proceeds will be split among the law enforcement divisions in Jones County,” Rogers said. “Of course, we would do a higher percent here in Ellisville because Ellisville will help us host this.”
Rogers said that the group of supporters chose Ellisville because there currently isn’t an executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves preventing the gathering. However, that could change, said Mayor Lynn Buckhaults.
“This is uncharted ground, and that could change tomorrow or it could change the day before,” he said.
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell recommended the proceeds be allocated to buying specific pieces of equipment like tasers and body cameras, as it would simplify the process.
“One of the issues we’re facing is our body cameras are deteriorating,” Russell said. “Our tasers are deteriorating. To me, those are the two most important tools a police officer has right now. You have credibility, and the tasers keep you from having to go hands-on.”
“This is our way to say we appreciated it, thank you and we stand with you,” Rogers said.
