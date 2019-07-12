Five arrested from house that 'breeds trouble'
A house that was the scene of a fatal, gang-related shooting last spring was part of a large-scale, multi-agency drug bust that led to the arrest of five people this week and a sixth was being sought, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson reported.
Illegal weapons and drugs were seized and four people were arrested after a search warrant was executed Tuesday at the residence on County Road 113 in the Beaver Meadow Community off Highway 11. A fifth suspect turned himself in after the bust.
“That house just seems to breed trouble,” Johnson said. And because some of their brood was in the house with the guns and drugs, all four who were arrested face charges for child endangerment along with the drug charges. The children are now in the care of other family members, Johnson said. Nathan Jones, 32, Ricky Darnell Arrington, 54, Lisa Ann Arrington, 35 and Willie Charles Thomas, 55, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia
and taken to the Jasper County jail. All except Jones posted bond of $5,000 the next day and were released. Jones’s bond was set at $10,000 because he’s on probation and he remains behind bars. Jasper County Justice Court Judge Sullivan Dukes set the bonds.
Keyshad Dornell Arrington, 23, turned himself in at the Jasper jail just after the bust and was charged with possession of paraphernalia, but he was transferred to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to face more serious charges — conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Jones County authorities also have a felony warrant for 23-year-old Terrence Robinson. Those two were involved in an undercover buy in which a pound of methamphetamine was purchased, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.
The raid at the residence was a result of that surveillance from a couple of months earlier, Johnson said, when a man was seen selling drugs on or near the Bogue Homa Choctaw reservation, then returning to the home in nearby Beaver Meadow.
That’s why Choctaw Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs were involved in the execution of the search warrant, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Jasper and Jones county sheriff’s departments.
Johnson said that one of Jones County’s armored vehicles was used at the residence to help make the arrests. “It’s a lifesaver to have a neighbor you can call and people to help,” he said. “That (armored vehicle) made it alot less dangerous for us.” It’s the third time a Jones County armored vehicle has assisted in Jasper, the second time at the same residence, Johnson said. Keyshad Arrington was one of four people who was initially charged in the March 2018 murder of Mercedes Angelique Dudley and aggravated assault of Rosalind Tykiara Taylor, both 18-year-old Simpson County women. The victims were shot in a hail of gunfire as they drove in front of the residence. “They’re known to be part of a group that puts violent things on Facebook, threatening law enforcement,” Johnson said at the time.
The suspects who were at the residence — all believed to be part of the Vice Lords gang — reportedly believed that the car was occupied by rival gang members. Sources close to the case say that Dudley and her friends were checking up on her boyfriend to see if he may be cheating on her. The boyfriend, who had been celebrating his 18th birthday, was reportedly inside “passed out” when the gunfire started.
Arrington was not presented to the grand jury in that case, Johnson said, so he was released. Two months later, Laurel High honor student Addie May, 18, who was set to graduate in a couple of days, was shot to death as she rode in a vehicle “right down the road” on Highway 11, Johnson said at the time.
