A Calhoun Community couple and their dog managed to escape their burning home thanks to a smoke alarm and the help of an unidentified home-health employee who was passing by. Thomas and Annellle Stephens were inside the house at 2496 Indian Springs Road — across from Colonial Chapel Funeral Home — when the alarm sounded just before 2 p.m. on Monday. When they opened a bedroom door, smoke was billowing out, so they got their small dog and made their way outside with the help of the health-care worker who saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters from Calhoun, Soso, Hebron, Shady Grove and Laurel responded and found the brick home engulfed in flames. While they battled the blaze, heavy wind caused it to spread to a neighbor’s yard and burn part of a woodpile behind a shed before being extinguished. The home sustained major damage but no injuries were reported. — PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.