The Jones County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be at noon Wednesday at The Gables (1919 Bush Dairy Road.
Guest speakers will be Tony Smith, candidate for Southern District Transportation Commissioner, and Jones County Justice Court Judge candidates David Lyons (District 3) and Grant Hedgepeth (District 1).
