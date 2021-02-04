Capital murder suspect Luis Sandoval has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after waiving extradition in Louisiana.
He was transported from Tangipahoa Parish by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies who went there on Wednesday for court proceedings there, where he was captured by Louisiana State Troopers.
Sandoval will make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. Friday in Jones County Justice Court.
He is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz of Houston, Texas, early Monday in a mobile-home park on Bush Dairy Road, just east of Highway 15.
Burglary is the underlying felony charge that made it a capital case. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
