Carey Dinner Theatre will open its 44th season in June. Auditions and crew interviews are coming up Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at William Carey University’s Multi-Purpose Building (302 County Drive, Hattiesburg).
Founded in 1975, Carey Dinner Theatre has a tradition of excellence. In its history, more than 60 colleges and universities, in addition to WCU, have been represented by students in the company.
Carey Dinner Theatre presents two musicals during the summer — one in June and one in July. Each member of the company, performers and staff, is paid. The financial package includes salary, tips (company members serve during dinner) and housing.
Actors auditioning for roles will present a one-minute monologue from a modern prose play (no dialect), a one-minute vocal selection from a Broadway musical and will participate in a dance audition. An accompanist will be available, but will not transpose. Taped accompaniment may be used. Each person who auditions should bring comfortable clothes for the dance audition. Performers may also apply for backstage positions.
Audition requirements for pianists include a prepared two-minute selection from a Broadway musical. Sight-reading will be required.
There will be interviews for technicians, costume assistants and box-office personnel. Each person will complete an application and an interview with Carey Dinner Theatre staff. Portfolios are encouraged. Interviewees may also audition as performers.
Each applicant should bring a headshot to the audition/interview.
For more information, call 601-318-6218 or email cdt@wmcarey.edu. The company commitment is May 27-July 22.
Contracts are offered only to those who graduate from high school by May 27.
