Councilman George A. Carmichael has completed the Profes- sional Development Level of the Certified Municipal Official program from the Mississippi Municipal League.
The MML’s CMO programhas three certification levels:Basic, which requires 60 hours of training focused on the basics of municipal organization, law,finance and land use; Advanced,which requires an additional 40 hours of training in community and economic development; and Professional Development, which requires another 40 hours of course work encouraging the improvement of skills such as public speaking, writing and interpersonal communications.
Officials who earn the Professional Development Level must have first completed the Basicand Advanced Levels of the program.
“The Professional Development Level of the CMO program gives our municipal leaders the opportunity to focus on person- al growth and improvement in leadership skills,” said MML Executive Director Shari T. Veazey. “Those who have completed all three levels of the CMO program have made a strong commitment to self-improvement and, as a result, will be more effective municipal leaders.”
Established in 1931, MML rep- resents 291 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking oppor- tunities with state, federal and private entities. For more about MML, visit www.mmlonline
