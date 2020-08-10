The Kona Ice truck will venture out Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. to hand out pre-packaged ice cream treats as part of CenterPoint Energy's 811 day. The 811 phone number should be called before digging to avoid injuries, property damage, service disruption and possible costly fines
The ice truck will begin its route at CenterPoint Energy (26 Mason St. in Laurel) and remain mobile in the surrounding area to avoid large gatherings.
