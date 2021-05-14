DJ Transit parade draws hundreds of spectators
•
Hundreds of seniors and staff members at Laurel nursing homes enjoyed a parade for seniors May 7 hosted by DJ Transit. The seniors sat outside of their nursing home facilities to watch the parade of more than 35 participants.
The Laurel High School Band and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee led the parade along with other city officials, including Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown.
To help celebrate Older Americans Month, which takes place each year in May, DJ Transit of Laurel hosted the Celebrate Seniors Parade with cars cruising down West Drive where Comfort Care Nursing Center, Laurelwood Community Living Center, Tomorrow’s Promise, Westway Behavioral Healthcare and Care Center of Laurel are located.
DJ Transit, Inc. directed this event in collaboration with the MDOT Southern Connect Regional Transportation Group’s Annual Community Transportation Awareness Campaign. Community Transportation providers from around the region came to support the parade designed to honor seniors, including DJ Shuttle and Tour Service, Inc. of Hattiesburg Five
County Community Transportation of Prentiss, and Community Development, Inc. of Richton.
Other participants included Lucy McInnis of The Way There! LLC, South Central Regional Medical Center, Lula Cooley of City of Laurel Senior Center, the Laurel Housing Authority, and host of other healthcare providers, family and friends. Chick-Fil-A’s famous cow mascot made an appearance as well as Hellfighter’s Bikers and Ryan Lowrey’s 1974 Volkswagen bug. Brian Ginn’s State Farm appeared in a 1978 Ford F-150, Chanler Pickering for Deaconess Hospice in a blue Bronco and Kim’s Car Care in a classic 1952 3100 Chevrolet antique pick-up.
