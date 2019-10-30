Three charged with felonies after rash of grave desecrations
•
This Halloween, law enforcement and Laurel Cemetery Department Director Eddie Hutto are reminding kids and adults that grave vandalism will be met with serious legal repercussions.
This comes in the wake of a trail of vandalisms at the City of Laurel Cemetery at 15th Street and Old Bay Springs Road that occurred Sept. 13 — Friday the 13th — leading to a total damage bill of $3,236. Hutto said police have made four arrests, one of which was a 14-year-old.
No names have been released; the three adults face felony charges due to the high cost of damage. If the graves are to be repaired, Hutto said, families are left with the bill.
“A majority of the families have passed away, but a few have come out here to talk to us,” Hutto said.
The tentative story given by police, Hutto said, is that the vandals were hanging out at Walmart on Friday the 13th with “nothing better to do.”
“So they came out and messed with these graves,” he said.
Several urns had been destroyed and relocated. A McAdams family grave was overturned. One grave’s metal plaque had been removed. Hutto said maintenance workers that morning found the first ruined grave and “followed the trail.”
