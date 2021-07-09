The Laurel Rotary Club recently received a positive update from the staff of the Jones County Chamber of Commerce. Club president Risher Caves and other Rotarians heard from Director of Chamber and Tourism Amanda Roll and Community Development Director Shelly Jones. The Laurel Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Laurel Country Club.
