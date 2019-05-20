Kiwanis Club of Laurel members were updated on events and business happenings all across Jones County by Amanda Roll, who serves as the Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Director with the Jones County Chamber of Commerce.
Roll discussed the highly successful and well-attended Lunch & Learn programs sponsored by the Chamber. She also answered a variety of questions by Kiwanians on business growth across the county, Chamber activities and sponsored events.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Guests and prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Laurel and the club’s philanthropic work that benefits children.
