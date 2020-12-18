Jones County Sheriff's Department Grants Administrator Lance Chancellor received the Department MVP award for 2020 and a $100 gift card. Chancellor, right, serves as the grants/statistical administrator for the department and has been able to successfully compete for more than $600,000 in funding this year. He attributes the success the department has enjoyed in receiving grant funding to the hard work being done by every individual at the JCSD. He is married to Danette Goyer Chancellor and they have three children and two grandchildren. They live in the Powers Community, where Chancellor serves as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical responder with Powers Fire & Rescue. “Lance is one of our greatest assets in our department,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin, who presented the awards at the JCSD’s Christmas party last Saturday night. “His hard work and dedication to Jones County does not go unnoticed.”
