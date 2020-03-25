An early-morning chase ended with a wreck, a shot and a teen in custody with no serious injuries, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
Officers were on patrol when a car with two teens in it was seen near closed businesses, Cox said.
“We were having focused patrols around downtown because of graffiti that was sprayed on buildings” earlier this week, Cox said. The driver of the vehicle “ducked” the officer and later wound up in a chase after refusing to yield to the blue lights.
The car went down 24th Street, past Morgan Brothers, before crashing. When officers chased a suspect, he appeared to reach toward his waistband, and an unidentified officer fired a shot, Cox said.
That suspect “hit the ground” and was taken into custody. Both were checked by EMServ Ambulance medics and had “no significant injuries,” Cox said.
“It appears that circumstances could have dictated use of force,” Cox said, adding that every incident is thoroughly reviewed. “I’m just glad no one was hurt and the suspect stopped.”
The two unidentified suspects, believed to be 17, were taken into custody. The passenger was released and the driver was taken to the Youth Detention Center. Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson will determine if the suspect will be adjudicated as an adult, Cox said.
