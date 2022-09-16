Cherished Hearts hosted a community breakfast at Laurel Y.W.C.O. sponsored by His Way to gain support for a child advocacy center the charity is attempting to bring to Jones County.
Cherished Hearts organizational facilitator Beth Brown said the next step in getting a child advocacy center is gaining support and raising funds for the project. A child advocacy center’s aim is to reduce trauma to children of suspected abuse and promote healing.
“This was a meeting to inform community members about our mission, what our needs are and how people can get involved,” Brown said. “We’re currently in the planning period for a child advocacy center, which is a resource that is needed in Jones County. We’re working with our multi-disciplinary team, which includes law enforcement, child protective services, medical staff, mental health professionals to get some interagency agreements signed and protocols developed. Our biggest barrier right now would be funding. The next steps for us are writing grants and planning fundraisers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.