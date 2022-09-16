Beth Brown

Beth Brown speaks during a Cherished Hearts meeting.

Cherished Hearts hosted a community breakfast at Laurel Y.W.C.O. sponsored by His Way to gain support for a child advocacy center the charity is attempting to bring to Jones County. 

Cherished Hearts organizational facilitator Beth Brown said the next step in getting a child advocacy center is gaining support and raising funds for the project. A child advocacy center’s aim is to reduce trauma to children of suspected abuse and promote healing. 

