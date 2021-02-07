Laurel police officers are under fire on Facebook after a video of an arrest was circulated on the social-media site. But that 30-second, distant view of the incident doesn’t show the whole story, Chief Tommy Cox said.
Because of that, he made the rare decision to show an independent reporter complete body-cam footage from the officers’ perspective during the incident, which occurred Friday at a residence on 12th Avenue.
The video shows an officer jerking his arm back and shouting, “He bit me!” as officers carry the handcuffed 16-year-old to a patrol unit on the street.
On the Facebook video, the person posting it wrote that the officer was “hitting a minor that’s already handcuffed” and that the LPD was “physically attacking this child that is already in your control.”
Close-up video from an officer’s camera shows an abrupt jerk by the officer who said he was bitten, but he didn’t strike the suspect.
The teenager was cursing and resisting as he was being taken into custody. Police were called to the scene for a complaint that the 16-year-old had a knife and was threatening people inside the residence. The teen kicked out a back window of the cruiser and bent the cage between the back and front seat of the unit with repeated kicks, officers said.
The video can’t be released to the public because it shows footage of a minor being arrested, Cox said.
Look for more in the next print and online edition of the Leader-Call.
