Choices Clinic will celebrate Sanctity of Human Life Month at the Laurel Jones County courthouse on Friday at noon. Mayor Johnny Magee, Sheriff Joe Berlin, Choices Director Brittany Sherman and Pastor Luke Johnson will be speaking about the importance of this recognition in saving and changing lives in the community. Organizers are asking that no signs be displayed.
