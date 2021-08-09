When Robert Smith moved to Laurel more than three decades ago for a job in the oil industry, he never imagined he would start a nonprofit.
“I moved here for a job offer, and I really wasn’t happy,” Smith said. “I really wasn’t satisfied with my life. I knew something was missing.”
So Smith became a Christian and felt like he needed to do something that would provide full-time, Christian work. He networked with a group of people who were interested in starting a feeding ministry in Jones County. Smith, alongside several volunteers, created the first voluntary feeding program in Jones County, and it has helped thousands of people since its beginning.
Smith, the founder of the nonprofit Christian Food Mission, retired Thursday after 38 years of service.
“It was a hard decision, certainly,” Smith said. “I’ve been working here all these years since day one … so it was a really hard decision, so I have mixed emotions, but I have other matters I need to devote my attention to.”
Christian Food Mission opened in 1983 as a soup kitchen and dining hall to help feed people. But soon, the nonprofit realized a need for food-delivery services. Smith got involved in a gap study to find out what the need was in Jones County, he said.
“A big gap in the community was a need for home-delivery meals to people,” Smith said. “Nobody was doing that. We built the soup kitchen and moved into delivering meals to homes.”
A volunteer named Nell Davis started the meal-delivery service by herself for Christian Food Mission, and from there, the meal-delivery service grew. Within a year of starting the soup kitchen, Christian Food Mission began offering meal-delivery services. The meal-delivery service grew so much that Christian Food Mission decided to close the soup kitchen and focus solely on meal-delivery services. The nonprofit now offers meal delivery and has a food bank.
In 2020, Christian Food Mission was able to deliver 38,809 meals to those in need. Although the mission shut down for all of April, it was able to maintain its yearly donation average to keep the nonprofit running off about $200,000, said David Dill, Christian Food Mission treasurer.
“We received an unexpected benefactor in 2020,” Dill said. “The Asbury Foundation gave the mission $125,000 in grant money.”
What Smith initially envisioned the nonprofit providing was drastically different from what it’s become over the past three decades, he said.
The nonprofit was able to keep going despite the setbacks of COVID, said CFM President Steve Thrash.
“The mission has not gone on because of the board, but because of the volunteers,” Thrash said.
The donations come from volunteers and area churches.
“The need was not what I thought it was as I learned more about the community,” Smith said. “I didn’t know much about the community outside of my church and work — I was working all the time. As time went on, we learned more about the community and shifted to meet those needs and not do what we wanted to do but what the community needed.”
Before the pandemic hit, the mission fed more than 200 people per day, Smith said.
“A number of people quit coming and stepped back due to the pandemic, and everyone thought this would die down and we would go back to normal,” Smith said. “We’ve really shrunk some because of the loss of volunteers. This is a very labor-intensive organization that requires a lot of people.”
Smith said he hopes to see the nonprofit get back to where it was before the pandemic, with more volunteers giving their time to help the mission run.
“We’ve identified needs that this organization is meeting that no other organization is meeting, and this will continue to do that,” Smith said.
