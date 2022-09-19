A March for Jesus will be in downtown Laurel on Saturday. Organizers are asking people to make banners that honor Jesus and to bring family and friends to Daphne Park and be ready to march beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. “It’s a party for Jesus and everyone is invited,” according to the invitation. “Let’s demonstrate our love for Jesus.”
Pleasant Grove-Moss Baptist Church (1466 County Road 8, Laurel) will host its ’22 Youth Explosion starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Rev. J.R Keyes is pastor.
Collingsworth Family Christmas concert
Heritage Church (3 Barracuda Dr., Hattiesburg) will host The Collingsworth Family for “A True Family Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Oak Grove High School Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 601-261-3371 or go to www.heritagechurch.life. Tickets can also be purchased at iTickets.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324.
United MBC hosting retirement celebration
United Missionary Baptist Church (1118 Hayes St., Laurel) is hosting a work retirement celebration for Rev. Larry K. Breland at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church. After 45 years of employment at Howard Industries, Breland is “saying goodbye to the tension and hello to the pension,” organizers of the celebration said. The United Missionary Baptist Church Choir, J.C. and the Highway Harmonizers, Pastor Billy Evans Jr. and Christian Unity, Church of the Harvest Praise Team, Taylor and Kirk Singers and Glennis Cooley are among the scheduled performers. The public is invited to come celebrate the occasion.
First Baptist Myrick annual car, truck show
First Baptist Church of Myrick will host its annual car, truck and bike show on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8:30 a.m. The church is located at 1593 Mill Creek Road in Laurel. For more information, call 601-425-1037.
