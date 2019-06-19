The Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization’s regular meeting will be at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the upstairs meeting room at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Commerce Street.
The guest speaker will be Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. She will talk about the records in the circuit clerk’s office that are available to the public and helpful in genealogical research. JCGHO, through its committee chaired by Tim Dudley, is working in her office to index more than 100 years of the marriage license records. Members are urged to attend and guests are welcome.
