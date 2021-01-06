Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Jones County Republican Women, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84, Laurel).
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, an RSVP is required. If attending, call/text 601-422-5888 with your name and if you would like a meal. Lunch is $15.
Brooks is serving her second term as circuit clerk after winning a special election to complete Larry Ishee’s second term as chancery clerk. She has been employed and served Jones County for the past 19 years.
She is married to her high school sweetheart Russell and they will celebrate their 43rd anniversary next month. They have three children — Cody, who is principal of Northeast Jones Middle School; Kyle, who is a fireman with the Laurel Fire Department and Jones County fire coordinator; and Brandy, who teaches English at Northeast Jones. They have seven grandchildren.
The Jones County Republican Women meet on the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
