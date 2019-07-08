The old entrance to South Central Regional Medical Center’s emergency room will temporarily be the new entrance while construction continues on the $33 million expansion to the hospital.
The driveway to the ER will be off 13th Avenue, right across from South Central Orthopedics, on the west side of the medical center, hospital officials said.
“Minutes count when you have a life-threatening emergency,” said Doug Higginbotham, CEO and president of SCRMC.
Signs have been placed along the thoroughfare directing traffic to the temporary entrance.
The change was necessary to accommodate construction needs at SCRMC. The new facility is expected to open late this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.