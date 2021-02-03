The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police will host a sporting clay shoot on March 5 at Bar 3 Range (194 Mullican Road).
Proceeds will support the annual Shop with a Cop program and other community initiatives.
Morning and afternoon shoot times will be available and lunch will be provided to all shooters and sponsors.
Door prizes also will be awarded.
Individual and team entries are available and trophies will be presented to individuals and teams.
To sponsor the event or for more information, call Jake Driskell at 601-382-2516.
