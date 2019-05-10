Tiffany Parrish will be the guest speaker for Southern Civitan’s meeting from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Laurel Country Club.
Parrish works for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services in the office of Business Development. She helps link businesses with job-ready MDRS clients in a seven-county area — Covington, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry and Greene counties. Her key duties are providing disability awareness training to businesses, job placement with education on business tax-savings incentives, internship program and assistance to businesses for their current employees with a permanent or temporary disability.
Parrish previously worked at MegaGate Broadband/Cellular One as a regional sales and marketing manager. She also worked as business development manager for CSpire. In addition to Parrish’s 18-year experience in the communications field, she also has been actively involved as a political consultant for candidates in both state and federal campaigns.
Parrish is president of the Jones County Republican Women and president of Southern Civitan. She serves on the board of directors for the Arc Pine Belt Region and as vice president for the Friends of the Laurel Jones County Library. She is also a friend member of the Laurel Rogers Museum of Art.
Parrish can also be heard as a guest talk show radio host and on productions for WMXI News Radio 98.1FM.
Southern Civitan meets on the fourth Thursday at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Guests are welcome.
Visit @SouthernCivitan on FaceBook/Twitter/Instagram or civitan.org or contact 601-422-7575.
