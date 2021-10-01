Lately, it has been hard not to think about my own mortality. Heck the coronavirus seems to be taking a few of us out every week.
Now, don’t get me wrong, just because covid has made me ponder my own demise doesn’t mean that I am worried about it. On the contrary, it has only made me appreciate the extremely blessed life that I have already lived.
No joke. I’ve packed two or three lifetimes for most people into the 58 years I’ve been on this earth. My cup has runneth over so much that it could fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Here are just a few of the highlights: I’ve been skiing in Austria, golfing in Scotland and have eaten sushi in Japan. I was given a tryout by the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. I lived in London for four months. I wrote a book about Howard Stern. I stood on top of the Great Wall of China. I was part of Laurel Christian School’s first four basketball championships.
I cruised the Amazon River. I shook hands with Paul McCartney. I’ve seen whales and grizzly bears up close while in the wild. I’ve climbed to the top of
the largest mountain in the contiguous United States. And, I know this one will be too hard to believe, but it is the God’s honest truth — I ate lunch with the Olsen Twins inside of the Kremlin. I know. That is just plain weird to even say out loud, but it really happened.
Of course, I was also part of an incredible team of people who took a startup newspaper called The ReView of Jones County and took down, then took over, the 111-year-old iconic Laurel Leader-Call newspaper. That is another entire chapter of my life with too many incredible stories to talk about here.
And I haven’t even mentioned my friends and family, who are the biggest blessings of all. As a matter of fact, as you are reading this, I’m in North Carolina visiting my first grand baby, Evie. God is great.
What has made my life even better is that I started with nothing. I lived in abject poverty ...didn’t even have running water for most of my teenage years.
That start has allowed me to appreciate everything that’s come after so much more.
Even though I’m not expecting to perish anytime soon, if recent events have shown us anything, it is that you never know when your time may be up. And when my time is up, as Steve Martin once said, “I don’t want no fancy funeral, just one like ole King Tut.” Just kidding.
Actually, I don’t want a funeral at all. I especially don’t want a wake. Every funeral and wake I’ve ever been to has been depressing. And don’t get me started on looking at dead bodies. It gives me the creeps, and I’ve yet to see a corpse that looks anywhere near as good as the person did alive. I don’t want the very last image that anyone sees of me to be my lifeless body — unless they lay me face down. But then people would make fun of my unusually large buttocks, so never mind.
If I can’t get my long held wish of being stuffed and mounted and put in the window of the Leader-Call (with a mechanical arm so I can wave at the tourists), then I guess the next best thing would be to haul my body to the Leaf River, put it on a raft and then shoot a flaming arrow into it.
But disposing of my remains isn’t the real reason for this column. No, I want this column to act as my last will and testament for my memorial service.
First, I would like the service to be at Buffalo Wild Wings. Rent the entire place out and have an open bar. Drinks are on me. My closest friends will know that drinks have always been on me, so it’s the way I want to go out.
Even though BWW no longer has trivia, so I don’t have a reason to go there anymore, it is a place that holds many fond memories for me, so it is perfect as the venue.
Secondly, you are all invited. If you like me, come have fun. If you don’t like me, come celebrate that I’m dead. I don’t care. I’m dead.
Thirdly, we will need a podium with a microphone set up and a large, lavishly framed photo of actor Tom Skerritt in his role as “Viper” from the movie Top Gun. For years, I was told I looked like him, so let’s remember me as “Viper” from Top Gun.
Until the speakers start their heartfelt tributes (yes, I’m having speakers), I would like soft pop songs from the ’70s playing in the background.
Bread, The Carpenters, Dr. Hook, America ... all good choices. Back in the day, I would play these songs on the jukebox at Wings to drive the rap-loving clientele and workers insane.
I would like to have Rock 104 morning personality Bryan Hicks to act as the Master of Ceremonies.
Bryan and I know each other, but it’s not like we’re close friends, so we will probably need to slip him a couple hundred bucks. It’s worth the investment, as he will no doubt make my death hysterically funny.
I’ve thought a lot about the lineup of speakers that I want. First up, I want Ret. Gen. Lance Pilch of the United States Air Force to speak. Not only will people be impressed that I knew a real-life general, (I actually babysat him) but he’s known me since I was 14 years old, so he can tell about what I was like when
I was a kid.
Speaking of kids, my two daughters would be next on the list. I want my oldest, Emily, to perform “Bananas Magee” from our world-famous vaudeville act and then my youngest, Alison, would read her favorite Christmas letter that I used to write and send to family and friends each holiday season.
Next up is Sean Murphy, whom I want to get up and give his best-ever performance of “McGregor.”
I want the long version, and I want the best Irish brogue that he’s ever pulled off. (Bryan: if he insists, give him an extra two minutes to tell about the time he called me a dumb Polack. He loves that story.)
Following Sean will be the Morgan boys — Andrew, his brother Thomas and cousin Luke. I’d like these three fine young men to relive the championships and talk about their days of playing basketball for me at Laurel Christian School. Believe me ... they have stories.
Next, everyone is in for a real tear-jerker, as I would like Leader-Call office manager, mother to the royal office babies and someone who I’ve known since she was 7, Lakyn Prince, to sing her best rendition of my favorite country song, “He Stopped Loving her Today.” The George Jones song is perfect for the occasion because it is about a dead guy.
Finally, I want the keynote speaker to be Mark Thornton. Mark is a much better writer than he is a speaker, so Mark, I’m going to insist that you write down what you are going to say in advance.
No winging it! Mark will have an encyclopedia of material to choose from, so everyone grab a double from the bar and hunker down ’cause this may take a while. However, I can promise you that it will be interesting. Wish I could be there to hear it.
Anyway, that’s it. Bryan, thank everyone for coming and remind them to tip the bartender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.