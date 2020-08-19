And then there were five.
The Mississippi Flag Commission on Tuesday narrowed the choices for which state flag will represent the state to a Top 5. Those five will be on public display in front of the Old Capitol in Jackson starting Tuesday, which is also the next time the flag commission meets.
The commission will select a single design on Sept. 2 and that design will go in the November ballot.
More than 3,000 public submissions for a new state flag design were considered. Last week, the field was reduced to nine designs, which were up for votes on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website. More than 48,000 people voted. The legislation mandates the new flag include the words “In God We Trust,” and prohibits Confederate battle flag imagery.
The state Legislature in late June voted to remove the 1894 state flag, which included the divisive “stars and bars” design in the upper corner. The legislation created the nine-member flag commission to get a new design on the ballot Nov. 3. Voters can either OK the commission’s chosen design or, if they deny it, the commission will begin anew to get the design on the 2021 ballot.
The debate over the flag is far from over, however, as a grassroots group known as “Let MS Vote” rallied in Jackson to demand that voters get to decide whether the flag needs to be changed at all and, if it does, what the design should be.
“In 2001, the people decided this issue by referendum. But in June, the legislature ignored their wishes and refused to allow Mississippians another chance to vote,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville. “I believe the people of Mississippi deserve an opportunity to vote on this important issue. Whichever design the people select, I will be happy to support.”
Organizers will need to gather more than 106,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would be on the 2021 ballot at the earliest.
In 2001, Mississippians voted by a 2-1 margin to keep the 1894 banner.
