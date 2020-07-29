The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met on Tuesday at the Two Mississippi Museums — the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Present were Reuben Anderson, Cyrus Ben, Sherri Carr Bevis, Frank Bordeaux, Betsey Hamilton, T.J. Taylor, and J. Mack Varner. Mary Graham and Robyn Tannehill joined the meeting via Zoom.
After Anderson called the meeting to order, the commission unanimously approved a plan for reviewing the hundreds of flag submissions and selecting a flag for the ballot by Sept. 2. Only flags submitted by today (Saturday) that meet the legislative criteria will be considered.
The flag submissions will be placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s website for public view on Monday. The commissioners will each choose 25 flags by Friday, narrowing more than 1,000 entries to a maximum of 225. Commission members will then rank their Top 10 choices.
During the next meeting, on Aug. 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. Those five flags will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment.
After expert Clay Moss presented about the principles of flag design, the commissioners voted to meet again on Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. The commission will select the final flag to submit to the governor and the Legislature at the Sept. 2 meeting.
Each of the upcoming meetings will stream live on MDAH Facebook page.
For more information email
