Commissioner Brent Bailey is encouraging Mississippians to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ongoing campaign to spread the word about water conservation and efficiency.
Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense program, Fix a Leak Week is March 15 through 21. In support of these efforts, the Mississippi Public Service Commission Central District is promoting finding and fixing residential water leaks.
“Numerous municipalities across the state faced challenges with water pressure or their infrastructure during and following the recent harsh winter weather conditions, which sometimes leads to leaks or busted pipes at your home or business,” Bailey said. “We encourage everyone to take the time to do a thorough inspection for leaks to help keep your systems as up-to-date and leak-free as they can be. Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water loss in an average home every year — the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry.”
To help save water for future generations, Bailey is asking consumers to check, twist and replace:
• Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads and other fixtures. Also, check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, wait 10 minutes, then see if color appears in the bowl. Inspect the piping under your home if it’s not on a slab foundation. Check outside irrigation systems and spigots too.
• Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. Additional tip: Save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom by twisting on a faucet aerator.
• Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for models that are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform better.
Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense-labeled products or a local auditor.
