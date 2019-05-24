‘Strong Families Initiative’ celebration Thursday at depot
•
The Laurel Housing Authority will observe the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Strong Families Initiative being celebrated May through June.
HUD’s Strong Families Initiative is designed to:
• Build upon longstanding Father’s Day efforts to involve fathers in the lives of their children;
• The agency’s focus includes mothers, children and parents of all kinds;
• Provides an ideal opportunity for communities to deliver a wide variety of resources to families.
The areas of focus include:
• Health
• Education
• Economic Empowerment
The LHA will conduct its annual celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at the Laurel Train Depot. Additional information, presentations and lunch will be available.
For more information, call Eloria Newell James at 601-425-2611 or email questions to ejames@laurellha.net.
Genealogy society to meet June 4
The South Mississippi Genealogical & Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the Genealogy Library (307 2nd Ave., Hattiesburg). Members will use objects from the past to share stories about their ancestors and their research efforts for that person. All meetings are free and open to the public.
The library is open Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and at 6 p.m. before monthly meetings. For more information, contact Kathy Goss at 601-549-3983 or smghs2017@gmail.com.
Arc golf tournament June 20
The Arc of the Pine Belt Region will host its sixth annual golf tournament to benefit individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Thursday, June 20.
The tournament will take place at the Dixie Golf Club in Laurel. Tee-off time for the four-man scramble will start at 9 a.m. The $75 per player fee includes lunch and drinks. Sponsorships are needed and start at $100.
Register by June 10. Contact Abby Willis (601)-433-3852 or Stephanie Robertson (601)-606-8709 for more information.
