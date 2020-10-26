Members of Hellfighters USA, as well as friends and family, gathered Friday afternoon at Angel Lake near Myrick for the late Richard Headrick’s wake and a celebration of his life.
Featured at the event was a host of speakers that included family members and people the Laurel businessman met on his 77-year journey, including gospel singer Michael Combs, who sang a few songs during the bittersweet event.
“I met Richard and (his wife) Gina in the early ’90s,” Combs said. “It was during an evangelism conference and I was invited to sing. I saw a guy looking at me with the biggest, bluest eyes and a beautiful smile, and I said, ‘Hey man.’ He looked like somebody I needed to know.”
Headrick, who built Headrick Signs into a successful international business and helped rehab thousands of men struggling with addiction through Mission at the Cross and the Hellfighters Ministry, died a day short of his 78th birthday on Oct. 5.
Headrick founded Hellfighters USA and was also a writer, producer, actor and evangelist among many other things.
