Laurel Councilman Travares Comegys is hosting Community Day at Sandy T. Gavin Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. There will be a voter registration drive, guest speakers, prizes, space jumps and food as the park’s improvements are showcased.
For more information, call Comegys at 601-422-8984 or Chataura Sanders at 601-319-6533.
